Man accused of wounding several while opening fire into moving vehicle

Sumter County authorities urge those with information to call them, 911 or Crime Stoppers.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Sumter County are on the lookout for a man accused of opening fire into a moving vehicle, injuring multiple people.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that 29-year-old Marquez Kajuan Tucker is wanted on five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a May 3 incident in Sumter County. Now, a reward is being offered for information related to information on Tucker. The suspect is described as being a Black male with brown eyes and Black hair. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds.