LUGOFF, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail after a 10-month-old baby was transported from Lugoff to a local hospital on Monday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Ray Wescott is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

On Monday, deputies said a baby "with a serious medical condition" was taken to the hospital by ambulance, escorted by Kershaw County deputies and Camden police.

Details are limited and the condition of the child is unknown. On Wednesday, deputies said, "The baby’s entire family is still going through a very hard time. Please continue to keep them in your prayers."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.