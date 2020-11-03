SWANSEA, S.C. — Swansea police have arrested a man after a bit of commotion Tuesday night.

Michael Paul Dixon is charged with driving under suspension, resisting arrest, fail to obey police, paraphernalia, taking weapons from officers, and distribution of methamphetamine 3rd offense.

Police say Dixon was found to be driving under suspension during a traffic stop. When Dixon was advised his vehicle was going to be towed, police say he became irate and refused to let law enforcement do their job.

An attempt to arrest him failed, resulting in a brief scuffle, at which time a taser was deployed. Police say the taser was not effective, and a brief foot pursuit followed.

With the help of Lexington County, Gaston, Pelion, Springdale, South Congaree and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, officials say Dixon was located and arrested.

After finally towing Dixon's vehicle, police say the found a distribution amount of methamphetamine along with all the tools of the trade.

Swansea Police Department

Dixon was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he awaits a court appearance.