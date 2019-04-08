DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested in South Carolina on Saturday after deputies found him sleeping in a car with marijuana in hand, along with a bag of marijuana and an open liquor bottle among other items.

Darlington County deputies say they were attempting to track down a suspect who fled through a yard on Canal Drive.

During a search of the area, deputies found Antwan DeQuincy Frost asleep in the passenger seat of a car with marijuana in his hand, a large bag of marijuana between his feet and an open liquor bottle.

Deputies located more than 350 grams of marijuana, more than $1900 and a weight scale in the car.

"If you’re not lucky, you better be smart," deputies said in a Facebook post. "Today, Mr. Frost was neither lucky or smart."