SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man has been arrested after exposing himself to a food delivery person.

Deputies say Teyan Kentrell Singleton, 28, of Dalzell, exposed his private parts to a food delivery worker after she made a delivery at his residence on Dec. 17, 2019.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on January 7, 2020.

Singleton was arrested on April 28 and charged with indecent exposure.