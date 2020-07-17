Man shot at Columbia club after party was shut down, deputies say

According to the report, a man got mad after a party was shut down. He went to his vehicle and fired several shots at the building

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a weekend shooting incident where one person was injured.

Tyler Channing Hill, 31, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested at this home around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, July 17, by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.

According to the report, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 12. Deputies were called to Jewel’s Lounge at 1216 Broad River Road, where a private party was being held. The business owner told them that a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to the owner, Hill had tried to bring alcohol in after 11 p.m., and the owner told him to leave. When he refused, the owner shut the part down. Hill then got in his vehicle and fired several shots at the building from his car, hitting one person.