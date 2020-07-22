Man arrested after he shot, killed another, deputies say

He is also being charged in connection to riots on May 30 where he was seen jumping on a vehicle, according to the report.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident on July 5 where a man was shot and later died.

Tony Marquell Trapp, 23, was charged with murder for the July 5 shooting at the Rowan Apartments in the 1000 block of Southern Drive around 8:10 p.m. A man was shot in the upper body and died from his injuries.

Trapp is also being charged with aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and instigating, aiding or participating in riot.

According to the report, on May 30, while at 1 Justice Square, Trapp was seen jumping up and down onto a white unmarked CPD Chevy Tahoe causing damage to the vehicle.

On July 22, around 3:00 p.m. Trapp turned himself in to RCSD investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.