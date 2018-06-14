Hampton County, SC (WLTX) - SLED says a man is in custody after injuring two Hampton County deputies with his vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officials say Hampton deputies saw Jay John Ruth just after 7:30 pm in the town of Hampton. They attempted to stop him in relation to kidnapping and grand larceny charges from earlier in the week.

SLED official Thom Berry says a chase pursued to Altman road before the suspect drove off the highway, through a yard and behind a home. Officials say he then came back around the home and drove into a deputy cruiser head-on, injuring the deputy.

Authorities say the suspect then went up Altman road, and drove for about a half mile to another residence. There, he abandoned the wrecked vehicle and stole a car from the carport.

A second Hampton county deputy saw Ruth, got out of his patrol car and gave commands for the suspect to stop. SLED officials say the man did not stop and hit the deputy with the stolen car.

A Varnville police officer then arrived. Berry says the officer got out of his patrol car and fired at the suspects car.

Thursday morning, the suspect was spotted in Colleton county where he was arrested. SLED says Ruth has since been returned to Hampton county detention center where he will face kidnapping and grand larceny charges from the incident earlier this week.

SLED will lead the investigation into the chase and assault of the two deputies as well as the officer-involved portion with the Varnville officer.

Officials say that both deputies were taken to the hospital. One was airlifted to Charleston and the other was treated in Hampton county. Both deputies have since been released.

Jasper County officials say they assisted Hampton County and SLED during the search.

