COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Office in connection with a shooting incident that happened after a car accident.

Tyski Antonio O’Neal Bryant, 20, was arrested Friday morning around 7 a.m., by the Fugitive Task Force and K9 Units, at his home on Truman Street.

According to RCSD, he was taken into custody without incident.

According to the report, on May 17, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Ranchero Drive when a victim's car was struck on Covenant Road. According to the victim, a man driving a black Ford Mustang struck the back-left side of her vehicle with his vehicle.

After the collision, the victim said she stayed behind to get Bryant's license plate. According to the victim, Bryant pulled over and pulled out a firearm.

She then turned her car around attempting to get away from Bryant when he began firing approximately 6 shots at her vehicle. The victim was able to make it home unharmed where she waited for law enforcement to respond.

He was arrested for attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The gun was recovered at the location as well.

Bryant is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.