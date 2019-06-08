ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Aiken County man has been charged with the sexual assault of two Orangeburg children.

“This individual took advantage of his living arrangements, which placed him in the company of two children,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These types of crimes are just unspeakable.”

William Harmon Williams, 36, has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified on August 1 that two Orangeburg County children had been sexually assaulted.

An adult in the home told investigators when she walked into a room where Williams was present with the children, Williams “sat up really fast,” according to the report.

Suspicious, the adult took one of the children to another room where she asked the child what was going on. The child replied Williams had been inappropriately touching the two siblings.

According to the incident report, Williams knew the family.

When confronted by investigators, Williams admitted to having assaulted the victims, according to the warrants.

Williams faces a fine and up to 15 years in prison on each count, if convicted.

According to the arrest warrant, one of the children was seven-years-old, the other was 10-years-old. Williams gave a full confession to the incidents.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Jacob Gillens set bond on the Salley man at $50,000 cash or surety during Williams’ court appearance on Tuesday.