KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with stolen vehciles valued at $500,000.

Mark Alan Warnock was arrested Friday night in connection to $500,000 in stolen vehicles that were recovered on Spring Hill Road in Camden.

According to law enforcement, they believe there was an illegal operation going on for several months.

According the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, on Friday afternoon, deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle in Kershaw County that contained a tracking device on it and were able to locate it in Camden. While on the property verifying the VIN of the stolen vehicle, they located other stolen vehicles.

According to reports, they obtained a search warrant for the entire property, and SLED’s Vehicle Crimes Unit was called to assist. Three heavy duty pick-up trucks, a dump truck, an RV, a Jeep, and an enclosed utility trailer were all recovered and verified stolen from different locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The majority of these vehicle were new models with low mileage. Many were stolen off of new car lots. The total value of these stolen vehicles is estimated at nearly $500,000.

Investigators are in the process of recovering more stolen vehicles from other locations.

If you have recently purchased anything from Mark Warnock, his family, his friends, or his construction company, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is asking that you contact them.

If you have any information, contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.