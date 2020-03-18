SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office seized more than four pounds of marijuana after a driver wrecked his car trying to evade a traffic stop and have a citizen to thank for helping with the capture.

According to the report, Christopher Pressley-Coiuncil, 23, failed to stop for blue lights after a Sumter deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After Pressley-Coiuncil took off the the deputy followed and the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The deputy stopped pursuing Pressley-Council for the safety of the public but resumed the chase after Pressley-Council disregarded traffic lights on Mason Road and almost caused a wreck.

Pressley-Council did crash his vehicle into the tree line at Ebenezer Road and Camden Highway.

The crash turned his car onto its side, and the driver took off.

After deputies began looking for Pressley-Council, they found a resident in the area had him at gunpoint on his front porch. The resident said that Pressley-Council offered him $2,000 to hide him in the house, according to the report.

Pressley-Council was transported to Prisma Health Toumey for possible injuries sustained during the wreck.

Deputies found a vacuum sealed bag containing marijuana on the driver's side flood board and a digital scale in the passenger seat.

According to the report, approximately 4.3 pounds of suspected marijuana were removed from Pressley-Council’s vehicle. Video surveillance captured the wreck and Pressley-Council fleeing on foot.

Pressley-Council was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after he was seen at Prisma Health Tuomey. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, second offense, and distribution of marijuana.