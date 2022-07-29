Man arrested for attempted murder after Saluda shooting

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office said the victim appeared to have been shot at least twice.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is in jail accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting another on Thursday.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a home on Pencreek Road to the shooting scene where they found a victim with two apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, only described as male, was able to provide information to deputies and said also told them that the shooter got away in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment; though, the sheriff's office did not provide any additional details regarding the severity of his injuries.

Not long after responding to the scene, police took the suspect, William Cleveland, into custody and charged him with attempted murder.