Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers and members of the Midlands Gang Task Force (MGTF) have made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident that left a 23-year-old man injured.

Jhordan Clarke is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Clarke is accused of shooting an acquaintance in the upper body during an armed robbery that happened 246 Stoneridge Drive on November 20, 2019.

Two male victims were reportedly sitting inside of a car when Clarke allegedly approached them. One of the victims was shot in the upper body as he was running away from the scene. The victim remains at the hospital in critical condition. The other male received injuries when Clarke allegedly hit him in the head with a gun. Clarke is further accused of stealing the vehicle of one of the victims after the shooting incident.

Clarke is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC)

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.