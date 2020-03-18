LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Greenwood man has been arrested in connection with an attempted strong arm robbery that left the victim injured.

According to Lexington Police, Joseph Antonio Drafts, Sr., 46, has been arrested for a March 2 attempted robbery that left the victim injured.

According to officers, the victim said that at 6 p.m. Joseph Drafts, Sr. had given him a ride and drove him to Kettle Court off of West Main Street. Drafts, Sr. then assaulted the victim while trying to get money from the victim's pocket. The victim was able to get away, but Drafts, Sr. chased them and continued to assault him by hitting his face and head.

The victim refused to give Drafts, Sr. any of the money and he finally fled from the scene in a dark red Buick sedan, according to the report.

Officers noted the victim had multiple injuries to his face and head, including a swollen eye socket, cuts and bruising, swelling to the jaw area and blood inside his eyeball.

Joseph Drafts, Sr. was arrested at his home by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department for the felony charges of Attempted Strong Arm Robbery, Assault & Battery 1st Degree and Kidnapping.

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.