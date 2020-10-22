Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assault of woman in USC housing

This happened at the Park Place student housing on Huger Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is being charged with kidnapping and physically assaulting a woman at a University of South Carolina off-campus student housing complex.

University of South Carolina Police say the incident happened on Friday October 16 between 11 p.m. and midnight at Park Place housing on Huger Street.

Police say George Sophocleous, 22, allegedly entered a victim’s bedroom, removed an article of her clothing and physically assaulted her while holding her against her will.

Sophocleou has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and assault and battery first degree.

Police say that the suspect is known to have frequented the hospitality districts around campus and they put this information out "out of an abundance of caution.