Man arrested in crash that killed 2 will remain in jail after waiving bond hearing

The suspect will remain in jail until a general sessions court appearance within the next 30 days.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man authorities say struck another vehicle, killing two people, will remain in jail after waiving his bond hearing to general sessions court on Saturday.

Authorities said 24-year-old Joshua Yarborough of West Columbia is charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of leaving the scene of an accident following a crash that happened in the area of 12th Street and B Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Lexington County bond court office said Yarborough waived his Saturday morning hearing, meaning his next appearance before the court will be in a general sessions hearing. In the meantime, he will remain in jail.

The spokesperson said his appearance in general sessions court will be set up within the next 30 days. West Columbia Police continue to investigate the crash and said an initial incident report likely wouldn't be available until Monday.