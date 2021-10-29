Man arrested for murder of off-duty deputy, brother: Sheriff's office

Deputy Shakeema Jackson had been with the department since 2018 and had just become a deputy a month ago.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested for murder after an off-duty Fulton County deputy and her brother were killed, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

Fulton County Deputy Shakeema Jackson had been with the department since 2018 and had just become a deputy a month ago. She leaves behind a young child.

Her brother, Levy Brown, was also killed.

Newton County deputies said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. along Windcrest Drive on Thursday.

In a statement, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office described Deputy Jackson as being a "treasured member" since she joined the agency as a detention officer.

"Deputy Jackson is remembered as eager to learn, and always had a positive disposition. Coworkers say she was bubbly, and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with “good morning,” earning their respect," they said in a statement.