Man arrested in fatal shooting off Rosewood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting.

Ahmad Cook II, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the killing of 27-year-old Charles Fulk on April 3.

According to reports, officers with the Richland County Sheriff's Department say around 6:30 a.m. on April 3, the victim's body was found at Shandon Crossing Apartments, 504 South Beltline Blvd., just off Rosewood Drive.

Investigators say the man suffered a gun shot to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rutherford has identified the victim as Charles R. Fulk, 27, of Graham, NC.

Cook was arrested without incident late Wednesday evening by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop on I-20 near Two Notch Road.