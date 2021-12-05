Man arrested in connection to fatal West Columbia shooting

Harkeem Akins, 30, died as a result of this shooting incident.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting on Luke St. on May 6.

Police say they responded to the block of Luke Street in West Columbia in reference to a shooting on May 6. Harkeem Akins, 30, died as a result of this shooting incident.

On May 13, 2021, Corey Anthony Jones was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. Jones was charged with Murder, Possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and Possession of a firearm by certain persons unlawful. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

If you have any further information regarding this case, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or the Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may also submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip”.