SWANSEA, S.C. — A man was arrested by Swansea police after leading them on a chase.

Jesse Roberts was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, DUS - third offense, habitual offender, vandalism and failure to obey police command.

Police say they got behind Roberts in a Chevrolet Colorado, and a check of the license plate revealed the truck was stolen out of Lexington County.

After a police chase that lasted over 13 miles and ended on Bull Swamp Road, police say Roberts lost control of the truck and ended up in a corn field. Both occupants ran on foot from the vehicle and were captured just seconds later.

Roberts, who was driving the truck, was booked into the Lexington County jail.