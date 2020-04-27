ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The man wanted in a hit and run that injured a child has turned himself in.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Dewey Lashawn Jones, 28 of Orangeburg, turned himself in Monday morning without incident.

He is charged with DUI and hit and run with great bodily injury.

The incident happened on Green Street in Orangeburg on April 22 when police say Jones struck a child and then fled the scene.

According to the arrest warrant, the 8-year-old child, who suffered broken arms and bruising to the chest, was transferred to Columbia for treatment.