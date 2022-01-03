Man charged with killing of 81-year-old Eastover man, deputies say

18-year-old Jadon Harper was arrested on Jan. 19 for the killing of Lewis Jenerette.

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department have arrested a suspect they say killed an 81-year-old man at his home back in January.

Deputies have charged 18-year-old Jadon Harper with murder the January 9 killing of 81-year-old Lewis Jenerette in his home in Eastover. Harper was arrested on January 19, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest Tuesday at a news conference. Deputies say the reason for the killing is believed to be a robbery.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Jenerette was shot a total of three times. Lott said Jenerette was well liked in the community.

"Someone cheated him out of his golden years," Lott said. "He was an important part of that community and he is going to be missed."

Lott said in the press conference that the case is still an ongoing investigation and the department believes that there is possibly someone else involved.

Lott also expressed frustration that Harper was even on the street on the day of the killing. According to the sheriff, Harper was arrested on December 30 on a charge of breaking into a house in the Eastover area and stealing guns. He was then released on bond on January 1.

Richland County deputies are asking the public for help with identifying the other suspected people involved in the crime so that they can then be brought to justice. Police also are still looking for Jenerette's Black 2007 Chevy Impala with the South Carolina tag: RJC425.