William Caudle, 29. has been arrested for threatening to harm or murder Gainesville Officer Robert White, also known as the "basketball cop" who came to internet fame for playing basketball with kids in Gainesville.

According to the police report, White posted on social media about a girl selling lemonade in her neighborhood and giving lemonade for free to first responders. White said to support the little girl in her venture.

Caudle commented on the post and there was an exchange:

Caudle: "That is a beautiful thing. Just think it's sad that 1 of the dirtiest cops in Gainesville is in the video. Robert is a piece of trash."

White: "To the guy I let go with a warning for a bag of weed. That won't happen again."

Caudle: "To the crooked police officer I will dome check you. Watch your mouth. I know how to catch up with you outta uniform. Don't think you can't be touched. You don't want smoke with me."

Caudle: "And crooked cops die Robert White."

Caudle was arrested and charged with written threat to kill or injure, which is a felony. The police report clarified that a "dome check" is threatening to shoot or strike someone in the head.

Officer White was in Jacksonville helping to facilitate a basketball court with local officers in the Cleveland Arms neighborhood. White now travels around helping other agencies to build basketball courts to help bring communities together with law enforcement.

