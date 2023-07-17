x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested in murder of 19-year-old, deputies say

The shooting happened on Freshwater Drive on June 29.
Credit: Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old last month, according to Richland County deputies. 

Jaden Schmidt, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force without incident on July 13. 

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 3:20 p.m. on June 29 for a shooting. 

Once on scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body. 

RELATED: 19-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

Further updates will be released as they become available. 

Meanwhile, anyone with any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mallory Beach wrongful death case settled

Before You Leave, Check This Out