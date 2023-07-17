Man arrested in murder of 19-year-old, deputies say

The shooting happened on Freshwater Drive on June 29.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old last month, according to Richland County deputies.

Jaden Schmidt, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force without incident on July 13.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Freshwater Drive around 3:20 p.m. on June 29 for a shooting.

Once on scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot who had been shot in the upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Further updates will be released as they become available.