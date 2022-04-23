Richland County deputies arrest Irmo man found with gun on school property

Despite the fact that the man was armed, investigators believe this was an isolated incident and added that no threats were made to students or staff.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies have arrested an armed man and placed a woman he was with on notice for trespassing after finding them both on school property, Friday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports that a school resource officer at Dutch Fork High School encountered the two in the school parking lot after an administrator reported that neither was a student.

The resource officer ultimately discovered that the man, identified as 20-year-old Tyshawn Isaiah Lightbourne, was not only in possession of a gun, but he also had another in his personal effects.

The Irmo resident was charged with unlawful carry, possession of a stolen weapon, and carrying a weapon on school grounds and has since been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The woman he was with was released but given a trespass notice.