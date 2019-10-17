COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department arrested a man in connection with hundreds of illegally dumped tires.

Mujahid Muhammad, 37, was arrested and charged with littering exceeding 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet in volume.

According to law enforcement, the suspect is alleged to have used a rental truck to transport and dump vehicle tires between June 14, 2019 and September 19, 2019 at 301 Sunset Drive. The location appears to be an abandoned shopping center.

Columbia Police Department

Surveillance cameras were installed on the property by the Code Enforcement Division and an analysis of the footage led to the capture and arrest of the suspect.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

To learn more about the Code Enforcement Division or the proper disposal of items, click here.