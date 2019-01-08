COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to the armed robbery at a bank in Columbia's Vista.

Edward Harris, 53 is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal and kidnapping.

The robbery happened at the PNC bank at 701 Gervais Street Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Harris allegedly threatened a female clerk to give him money. The clerk complied with his demands. No one was injured during the crime which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. today.

Fourteen minutes later, officers were able to locate Harris’ getaway vehicle at a gas station on Sunset Drive and detain three people, including Harris.

Two other individuals (male and female) were brought to CPD Headquarters for questioning; Investigators determined that they were not connected to the crime and therefore were not charged.

Upon Harris’ arrest, CPD officers recovered some of the stolen money and seized it as evidence in the case.