Man arrested in connection to fatal West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting on Luke St. on May 6.

WCPD responded to the block of Luke Street in West Columbia in reference to a shooting on May 6. Harkeem Akins, 30, died in result of this shooting incident.

On May 13, 2021, Corey Anthony Jones was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. Jones was charged with Murder, Possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and Possession of a firearm by certain persons unlawful. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

If you have any further information regarding this case, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or the Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may also submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip”.