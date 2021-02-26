Columbia man shoots and kills victim, accidentally shoots himself, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting where they say he also accidentally shot himself.
James Thompson IIII, 18, was arrested on murder charges.
According to the report, deputies responded on Feb. 25 around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle to reports of a shooting. They found two men with gunshot wounds.
According to RCSD, Thompson arrived at the home and had an argument in the front yard, where he fired a gun. According to the report, Thompson accidentally shot himself in the lower body and shot the victim in the upper body. The 42-year-old victim died on the way to the hospital.
Thompson was booked at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center after being released from a local hospital.