Columbia man shoots and kills victim, accidentally shoots himself, deputies say

According to the report, Thompson accidentally shot himself in the lower body and shot the victim in the upper body. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting where they say he also accidentally shot himself.

James Thompson IIII, 18, was arrested on murder charges.

According to the report, deputies responded on Feb. 25 around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle to reports of a shooting. They found two men with gunshot wounds.

According to RCSD, Thompson arrived at the home and had an argument in the front yard, where he fired a gun. According to the report, Thompson accidentally shot himself in the lower body and shot the victim in the upper body. The 42-year-old victim died on the way to the hospital.