The Town of Springdale Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a Dollar General Wednesday evening.

Christopher Lee Etheridge, 19, was arrested in connection to the incident that happened in the parking lot of the store at 2922 Platt Springs Rd.

Etheridge is charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, malicious injury to property and discharging a firearm in the town limits, according to the department.

The investigation is currently ongoing and more charges are pending.