Man arrested in connection to shooting in Newberry

Sheriff Lee Foster said a man was taken into custody for attempted murder.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 20-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Newberry woman.

Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster said that Henry Khalik Richardson, 20, of Newberry was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for the offenses of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Richardson went before a Magistrate this morning and his bond was denied on the charges.

Sheriff Foster praises the life saving actions of the first arriving deputy, EMS, Newberry Rescue, and the medical helicopter team whos actions went toward saving the life of the 36-year-old woman. The victim has now been able to talk with Investigators.

Sheriff Foster says, “This was a vicious attack on the victim who was able to remain calm and call 911 from her cell phone to get help.”