Columbia man arrested in connection with missing juvenile, sex trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection to sex trafficking and other charges.

Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, is charged with sex trafficking, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11-14 years old, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the department, Thomas’ arrest is in conjunction with an investigation into a missing person’s case.

The department's report states, on Monday, July 20, at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Seton Hall Drive after being notified that a missing juvenile was there.

After a standoff with deputies, Thomas came out of the home and was taken into custody. Deputies then conducted a search of the home and located the juvenile inside.

Thomas is being held without bond at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.