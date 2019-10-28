NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A Newberry County man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a party over the weekend, according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

Kevin Michael Holland, 25, of Pomaria, is charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and attempted Murder. Holland is in the Newberry County Detention Center with no bond at this time.

The shooting happened at the Hartford Community Center, just south of the City of Newberry early Sunday morning.

Deputies say someone had rented the community center for a party and there were a large number of people at the party when an argument and scuffle took place. Several unknown people participated in the fight, which spilled out into a crowded parking lot, where several people began shooting. One person was shot in the leg and another received a fatal gunshot wound.

The Newberry coroner identified the person killed as Jared Darnell Singley, 38, of Newberry. Another man was wounded.

Investigators say they developed information that Holland fired several rounds from a handgun in the parking lot of the community center, following a fight that had taken place inside. At this time, however, it is not known if those shots killed Jared Singley.

Sheriff Foster says the investigation continues and he is certain more people could provide information in this case.

“There were several hundred people at this party,” said Sheriff Foster. “It is inconceivable that someone did not witness the shooting that took the life of Singley. Jared Singley was someone’s child, father, and friend. People should put themselves in the shoes of this family and understand how it feels to have a loved one snatched from them because of pure nonsense.”

Foster continued, “Do the right thing and come forward to tell what happened. This is the only way we can get a handle on these horrible, senseless acts of violence.”

Sheriff Foster says he expects additional arrests in the shooting.