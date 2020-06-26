Man wanted for Columbia killing arrested in New Jersey

The shooting incident happened on May 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting from May.

Jamil Thompson Jr., 23, was arrested in New Jersey on Monday, June 22, for the murder of 23-year-old Isaiah J. Allen on Longcreek Drive on May 26.

According to the report, the night of the alleged murder, deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Longcreek Drive around 9:20 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Accoridng to the investigation, Allen startled Thompson while outside of a convenient store. That led to an argument that turned into a shooting.