Man arrested in Lexington County strip club shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man has been arrested for a shooting outside of a Lexington County strip club last month.

United States Marshals arrested an Aiken man, who is charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened outside Platinum West strip club in West Columbia on Old Dunbar road, according to the arrest warrants.