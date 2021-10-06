Man arrested in Lexington County strip club shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man has been arrested for a shooting outside of a Lexington County strip club last month.
United States Marshals arrested an Aiken man, who is charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened outside Platinum West strip club in West Columbia on Old Dunbar road, according to the arrest warrants.
“Based on evidence gathered at the scene and our review of security cam video, [he] fired multiple shots from his car toward the club early in the morning of Sept. 25,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “One round struck the building and we found shell casings in the parking lot.”
RELATED: New Cayce Police Chief sworn in