The man did not appear to know the teacher when she was killed, police say.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A beloved Greenbelt teacher who was reported missing in July has been found dead and police say the man who killed her has been arrested.

Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, was reported missing after she left to take a walk on July 29 and never returned home. She was last seen in a condominium community around 8 p.m. Neighbors say Sylla lived in the community and would always be seen walking.

Investigators have been searching for the missing teacher for weeks. Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers appealed for tips as the national website run by the Black and Missing Foundation featured Sylla's case on their website.

On Friday, the Prince George's County Police Department, which was working with Greenbelt Police and other agencies on the disappearance, held a press conference announcing that 33-year-old Harold Francis Landon III was arrested for killing Sylla.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malek Aziz said on Aug. 1 a concerned citizen called police after finding human remains, that had been dismembered, in the 7300 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton. Those remains were later identified as Sylla through DNA testing.

Aziz said detectives were able to identify Landon as a suspect. He was reportedly in the park at the same time as Sylla but Aziz says there is no apparent motive for him to kill her at this time since the two did not appear to know each other.

"We don't have any motive," said Aziz. "I will say this though, motives in these cases even if it exist, there in no way would it bring any resolve to a family for whatever reason, it's senseless. It doesn't make any- the type of violence is depraved. It wouldn't make any difference to me, it's disturbing."

Landon has been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Aug. 1 on unrelated assault charges. He now also faces first-degree murder charges for Sylla's death.