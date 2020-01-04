HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Horry County police say they have arrested the man wanted in connection with the murder of a former Conway Police Officer.

Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, was arrested Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Faulk is accused of murdering James Odell Cochran, a retired Conway Police Department lieutenant.

According to a Facebook post by Horry County police, officers in their West Precinct, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in the arrest.

A reward had been offered for information leading to Faulk's arrest.

Police say Faulk murdered Cochran on March 5, 2020, in Conway, SC.

Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant. Conway police say he was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.

Ret. Lt. Conway Police Officer James Odell Cochran

Latimer's Funeral Home

"While we know the pain of losing a friend and family member never fades, we hope this can provide some solace to those in our community and with Conway Police Department, South Carolina who mourn Cochran's passing," Horry County police said in a Facebook post.