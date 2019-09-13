A man was arrested in New York City Thursday night in connection with the shooting of three people.

Nikeen Johnson, 25, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals without incident in New York City, New York, Thursday night. He was wanted in connection to the shooting of three people on August 16.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office is currently coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service to extradite Johnson to South Carolina.

Johnson, along with co-defendant Kwodel Johnson, reportedly fired multiple shots into a residence at American Mobile Home Plaza last month and injured three people, including a 7-year-old girl. A second child inside the residence was not injured.

Kwodel Johnson, 25, was arrested on August 20, in Orangeburg.

Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson both face four counts of attempted murder. Other charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.