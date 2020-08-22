Man arrested on drug charges for 4th time this year, deputies say

Deputies executing a search warrant seized approximately 2 lbs. of marijuana and $7,800 in cash.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man has been arrested on drug charges for the fourth times this year.

Demetrius Tavaris Moody, 22, was arrested at his home on Hoyt Street on Thursday by members of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals, according to deputies.

Deputies say Moody is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of schedule II narcotics.

Deputies executing a search warrant seized approximately 2 lbs. of marijuana and $7800 in cash, according to officials.

This is the fourth time this year that Moody has been arrested by Richland County deputies on drug charges. Previous arrests were in January, February, and March.