Police: Man arrested for punching, kicking 82-year-old woman during burglary

Columbus police said Gilbert Amos has burglarized a husband and wife who live on Fairwood Avenue three times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police arrested a man accused of kicking and punching an 82-year-old woman during a burglary two weeks ago.

Police said Gilbert Amos, 49, broke into a home on the 1900 block of Fairwood Avenue on Nov. 26 around 10 p.m.

Amos went upstairs demanding money from the woman and her husband.

Police said Amos then punched the woman and knocked her down. Amos then stomped on her while she was laying on the floor.

Her 83-year-old husband is bedridden and could not help his wife while she was being assaulted.

Police added this was the third time Amos burglarized the husband and wife.

The woman suffered a possible brain bleed, broken ribs and needed stitches for a cut on her forehead.