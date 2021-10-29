Man arrested in Saluda County after baby found unresponsive

The two-month-old is stable but still receiving treatment at Prisma Richland County.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested after an investigation tied him to injuries that sent an infant to the hospital on Monday.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, Devonta Brown was arrested and charged with two felony counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Those charges follow an emergency call to a residence in Saluda County where a two-month-old child was found unresponsive.

The infant was rushed to the Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia and is reportedly now stable according to the sheriff's office. However, the nature of the injuries led to an investigation. Investigators said that medical tests also showed that the infant also had older head injuries to his brain.

Brown was later arrested by deputies and taken to the Saluda County Detention Center with bail set at $200,000.