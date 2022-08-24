Man accused of shooting at Forest Acres Police officer arrested in Alabama

At the time of the shooting, deputies say Smith was out on bond for two previous gun charges in Richland County.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man wanted for shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer in July was arrested in Alabama on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

19-year-old Ladre Smith of Columbia was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, and arrested after initially barricading himself inside a motel room before surrendering to U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said a Forest Acres Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on July 25. The officer followed the vehicle as the driver drove across Decker onto Dupont Drive, where he prepared to conduct a traffic stop, deputies said.

Before a stop could be conducted, police said multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and two bullets struck the officer’s patrol car. The officer lost sight of the vehicle and it was not located.

The officer was not injured but bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the patrol vehicle.

The evidence led Richland County investigators to Ladre Smith of Columbia, according to deputies who said they found that he was on the run.

Warrants were obtained for Smith for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Those warrants were served Tuesday when Smith was located by the United States Marshal Service.

“The Forest Acres Officer did not die but it wasn’t because Smith didn’t try to kill him,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

At the time of the shooting, deputies say Smith was out on bond for two previous charges in Richland County – unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol – stemming from an incident in November 2021. At that time, deputies say he was given a personal recognizance bond and released.