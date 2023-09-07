Man arrested in Sumter County strangulation death

A passerby found the victim, Bruce Bracey, face-down in a yard by a passerby on Aug. 29. First responders confirmed Bracey was dead.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with the death of another man that a passerby found strangled to death a week earlier.

Investigators named Jacoby Richardson of Sumter the suspect in a murder that occurred before 10 p.m. on Aug. 29. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, that's roughly when a passerby found an unconscious man in the 900 block of David Austin Road near the Wedgefield community.

The victim, identified as Bruce Bracey, was face-down in a yard and unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. Emergency medical services personnel confirmed he was dead. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said his cause of death was strangulation, and investigators saw evidence that someone had attempted to drag Bracey's body a short distance - suspected to be an attempt to hide the body.