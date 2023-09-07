Man arrested in Sumter County strangulation death

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with the death of another man that a passerby found strangled to death a week earlier.
Investigators named Jacoby Richardson of Sumter the suspect in a murder that occurred before 10 p.m. on Aug. 29. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, that's roughly when a passerby found an unconscious man in the 900 block of David Austin Road near the Wedgefield community.
The victim, identified as Bruce Bracey, was face-down in a yard and unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. Emergency medical services personnel confirmed he was dead. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said his cause of death was strangulation, and investigators saw evidence that someone had attempted to drag Bracey's body a short distance - suspected to be an attempt to hide the body.
The sheriff's office said Richardson was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Sumter County jail, where records show he was denied bond. Authorities didn't suggest a motive for the crime but said it appears to be an isolated incident.