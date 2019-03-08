SUMTER, S.C. — A man is in custody and a teen is a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a residence on Bowman Drive that left two men dead.

Based on information gathered, Sumter Police Department officers identified a teen, and Kelvin Bell, 33, in connection with the murder of two men.

Bell was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Police are continuing to look for the teen. Warrants for his arrest have been issued for two counts of murder.

Based on a change in state law, the teen is considered a juvenile. According to law enforcement, police will pursue charging him as an adult.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. on July 25.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Bowman Drive where they found Diego Alonzo Teletor, 25, shot and killed outside of a home. Another man, Gregorio Zarate Chun, 46, was found shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.

Police say Bell and the teen pulled out handguns, began firing and then fled.

Police are working to determine whether a third person or others were involved in the attempted robbery and if there could be a connection to two other similar incidents involving Hispanic males earlier that week in the Hannah Street area. Both victims on Bowman Drive were from Guatemala.

The Sumter Police Department has set up a hotline for Spanish speaking residents who may have information or concerns about these recent crimes in the city.

RELATED: Sumter Police set up hotline for Spanish speakers

Spanish-speaking residents can call (803) 305-7469 to talk with a Sumter Police Department officer.

Anyone with information also can call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Non-English speakers will be switched to a call center for assistance.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest.