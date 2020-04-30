The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants for a St. George man in connection with a contraband incident at MacDougall Correctional Institution.

Edwin Monteze Boyd, 43, of St. George, is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy. Charges are pending against an inmate at the institution.

According to the SCDC, Boyd was allegedly being paid $500 by an inmate to bring contraband to the prison. He is charged with throwing four packages over the fences at MacDougall containing 1.8 pounds of tobacco and 3 packs of rolling papers. The packages were intercepted by police and security staff.

