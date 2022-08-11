Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at local Walgreens, Columbia Police say

A witness who heard the victim screaming for help called 9-1-1, and citizens subdued the suspect, according to police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night.

A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis grabbed a 41-year-old woman as she shopped inside the Walgreens store at 4467 Devine Street. Investigators say Davis threw the woman to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes as he tried to remove his pants.

“This is one of the most egregious public attacks and attempts at criminal sexual conduct that I have seen in my 33 year law enforcement career, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. "There is no better example of a violent sexual predator, and one who is a clear and present danger to our community.”