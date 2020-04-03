LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say assaulted a man while trying to rob him.

Joseph Antonio Drafts, Sr., 46, of Greenwood, South Carolina, is wanted on felony charges of attempted strong arm robbery, assault & battery first degree and kidnapping.

The victim told officers that at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Drafts had given him a ride and drove him to Kettle Court off of West Main Street. Once there, Drafts reportedly began assaulting the victim while also trying to take money from the victim’s pocket.

The victim was able to flee from the vehicle but Drafts chased him down and continued to assault him by striking his face and head. The victim said he refused to give Drafts any money, and he finally fled from the scene in a dark red Buick sedan.

The following day, the victim reported the incident to the Lexington Police Department, and officers said they could see that he had multiple injuries to his face and head to include a swollen eye socket, cuts and bruising, swelling to the jaw area and blood inside his eyeball.

If you see Drafts or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

