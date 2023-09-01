Man accused of attacking guy with hatchet over cell phone arrested

The injured person in the incident is expected to recover.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for the alleged attack of another man with a hatchet days before the new year.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the attack stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone.

Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 30, Jaquan Sykes got into an argument with a 28-year-old Bradenton man and hit him with a blunt object and a hatchet while also making homicidal-like statements, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Blake Hospital with serious injuries to his arms, torso and head, but is expected to recover, according to authorities.

Through investigating the incident, detectives were able to label Sykes a suspect, but he eluded deputies until his car was spotted traveling on 1st Street West in Bradenton on Saturday, Jan. 7. Sykes was stopped and he was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder.