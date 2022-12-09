Police are looking for two people responsible for attacking a man after one of them rear-ended his car. A suspect kicked a 75-year-old in the face and drove off.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man was brutally attacked in Thomasville Friday, Dec. 2, and police need your help finding the two people responsible.

Thomasville detectives said around 10:25 a.m. that morning, Larry Ringler was driving west on Unity Street towards Blair Street in a 2006 Dodge truck when two vehicles blocked his lane of travel.

Police said when Ringler slowed down, a silver Nissan Juke with tinted windows rear-ended his truck. Once Ringler got out of his truck to access the damage and speak to the driver, a white four-door SUV pulled behind the Nissan.

A man got out of the SUV and immediately punched Ringler in the face and he fell to the ground. When he was on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the face. That's when investigators said a female driving the Nissan yelled at the suspect and they both got back in their cars and sped off.

Police said the driver was seen traveling north on NC Highway 109 towards Winston-Salem.

Detectives were able to find surveillance video in the area that captured the two vehicles involved in the attack.

Ringler was sent to a hospital to be treated for serious facial injuries.